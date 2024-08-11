Academics tackle fish invasion of Thai waterways

Listen to this article

Blackchin tilapia

The spread of blackchin tilapia in many provinces may be the result of smuggling, while electrofishing, along with the release of other predatory species, might be an effective way to control their numbers, academics have suggested.

Chulalongkorn University's Communication Center and Aquatic Resources Research Institute (ARRI) on Friday held its 24th "Impact" academic seminar.

The main subject discussed was the ongoing spread of the blackchin tilapia.

Academics from several universities, institutes and agencies also attended the event and offered their views.

Acting president of Chulalongkorn University Prof Wilert Puriwat, who delivered the event's opening speech, said the spread of the Western African fish is affecting all sectors.

He said this year's seminar would help forge cooperation between experts in several fields to solve the crisis, and their conclusions would be handed over to government agencies responsible for dealing with the matter.

ARRI vice director Prof Suchana Chavanich said blackchin tilapia had entered Thailand a long time ago and been brought in to the country for commercial purposes.

As a result, importers have overlooked the species' impact on ecology including other fish species.

"It's time for Thailand to pay attention to the matter and create regulations and measures concerning both legitimate and illegitimate imports of foreign species in a way that focuses more on prevention than resolution," she said.

As for the question of whether the blackchin tilapia, which are currently multiplying in numbers in 17 provinces, came from the same source, aquatic science lecturer at Burapha University Asst Prof Wansuk Senanan said it was unlikely.

Reports by the Department of Fisheries between 2018 and 2020 say that initial waves of invasion by the fish occurred in Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Prakan, Chumphon and Rayong, suggesting they were brought into these areas more than once.

"The important lessons learned from the invasion of the blackchin tilapia and the damage caused highlight the need for risk assessment and appropriate response measures," she said.

Electrical engineering lecturer at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) Assoc Prof Dusit Suksawat, suggested electrofishing is an effective way to tackle the problem, as it is safe and does not harm the environment.

Meanwhile, Kasetsart University genetics lecturer Assoc Prof Anongpat Suttangkaku suggested genome editing of the species could also help.

Department of Fisheries official Kongphop Ampolsak said the agency is using two biological control methods: the release of predatory fish, such as the Asian seabass and long-whistled catfish, to reduce present numbers; and the release of sterile black chin tilapia that have been genetically modified to have four copies of each homologous chromosome (4n).