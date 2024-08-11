House advances on ethnic rights bill

A bill aiming to recognise the rights of some 60 ethnic groups in Thailand is heading towards its final readings in parliament, according to the House committee responsible for the legislation.

The bill outlines five key objectives: to enshrine the principle of defending the rights of ethnic people; to develop mechanisms that promote the protection of ethnic groups' rights; to establish an ethnic people's council to ensure their participation in policy-making that affects them; to create an ethnicity database, and designate zones for the protection of ethnic communities' cultural heritage, indigenous resources, and environmental conservation.

Piyarat Tiyapairat, chairwoman of the House committee drafting the bill to protect and promote ethnic groups, said the bill primarily aims to preserve and promote the cultural existence of ethnic communities.

The Pheu Thai Party MP for Chiang Rai said the bill was debated after its adoption in the first reading. It is now entering its second reading before proceeding to the third and final reading. She said the bill is likely to ensure that the 6 million ethnic people across the country will have security, live with dignity, and enjoy a good quality of life.

Ms Piyarat added the law will help the country benefit from embracing ethnic diversity, which is a valuable cultural asset.

Additionally, Surapong Kongchantuek, adviser to the House committee, mentioned the bill is being scrutinised section by section, with the review process nearing completion.

Once finished, the bill will be presented for a final debate in the House of Representatives.

The bill aims to provide legal protection to 6 million people across 60 ethnic groups scattered throughout the country.

It seeks to implement policies that enhance rights and welfare protection and outlines the methods for executing these policies.

One such method involves the establishment of the Ethnic People's Council of Thailand, which will be responsible for developing measures to integrate ethnic groups and promote their welfare and rights.

The council will also play a role in defending ethnic communities' entitlement to live in culturally protected areas to preserve their traditions and customs.