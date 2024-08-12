Jasmine shortage prompts imports from Indonesia

Listen to this article

Fluctuating weather has led to skyrocketing prices and a shortage of local jasmine flowers this Mother's Day, according to local sources.

In Khon Kaen, a source said many florists at the Thetsabarn 1 Fresh Market imported most of their supply from Indonesia due to lower prices.

A 65-year-old florist, identified only as Noorian, said jasmine flowers are not blooming much this year because continuous rain has held them back.

"Thai jasmine flowers are priced at 1,500 baht per kilogramme, while Indonesian jasmine flowers are priced at 1,000 baht/kg. Thai jasmine flowers are hard to find this year," she said.

A garland maker, identified only as Malasri, 82, said she had to use white flowers, such as the buds of dok pud (Tabernaemontana pandacaqui), instead of jasmine due to the shortage.

Jasmine is a symbol of Mother's Day because the flowers are white and have a long-lasting fragrance.

Normally, the price of jasmine flowers during the off-peak season is 300–600 baht/kg, depending on the size, said a source.

But this year, the prices can reach four times that amount, the source said, adding that in Nakhon Ratchasima, a kilogramme of jasmine flowers can sell for 2,400–2,600 baht.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke is inviting people to take part in a Mother's Day celebration at Sanam Luang today.

People can offer alms to 193 monks and novices at 7.30am before joining a birthday ceremony for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at 7.19pm, he said.

Celebrations for the Queen Mother will also be held at City Halls nationwide.

People are also invited to write their well wishes for Her Majesty at the Bureau of the Royal Household's website (www.royaloffice.th) until tomorrow.