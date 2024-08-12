Over 14,000 tonnes of hazardous aluminium dross seized near Bangkok

Police examine an aluminium-smelting factory in Thailand's Nakhon Pathom province over the weekend. (Police photo)

Environmental crime police and industrial works officials seized about 14,400 tonnes of hazardous aluminium dross at two smelting factories in Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon provinces near Bangkok over the weekend.

Pol Col Arun Wacharasisukanya, deputy commander of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, said that on Saturday highway police in Nakhon Pathom stopped a semi-trailer truck carrying big bags of aluminium dross without permission. The truck was heading for an aluminium factory in Muang district of Samut Sakhon.

Police then visited the destination, Taibao Aluminum Co, in tambon Bang Krachao of Muang district in Samut Sakhon. On the premises, police seized 1,400 bags containing a total of 2,100 tonnes of aluminium dross. The factory was not operating on Saturday, but police also found hot aluminium bars there.

Authorities also searched another smelting factory in tambon Prong Maduea of Muang district, Nakhon Pathom, that was the source of the aluminium dross found on the truck. The factory was also not operating and there were no workers in sight.

At the site, officials seized 12,387 tonnes of aluminium dross and hot aluminium bars. The Department of Industrial Works had ordered the closure of this factory in April for illegal operation, but apparently the closure order was defied.

Pol Col Arun said police suspected both factories were run by Chinese nationals. Authorities would find and prosecute those responsible for the illegal operation at the Nakhon Pathom factory, he said.

Industrial works officials had yet to check the operation in Samut Sakhon, he said.

The deputy commander said aluminium dross was harmful to health if it contaminated air and water. It could irritate eyes and skin and affect respiratory systems, he said.