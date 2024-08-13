OTP to invest almost B9bn to expand water transport

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy Planning (OTP) plans to invest 8.87 billion baht to improve water transport networks in Bangkok and adjacent provinces.

Panya Chupanich, the OTPs director-general, said the water transport development plan had been approved by the Transport Ministry pending a review from the Office of National Economic and Social Development Council and the cabinet.

Under the plan slated for 2024-2032, the office will add more canal routes covering 112km to promote public transport by boat in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces.

During the first phase from 2024-2027, four canal routes covering 52.6km will be added.

The S1 route is a 25-km Sai Mai-Phra Khanong stretch on the Lat Phrao canal with 23 piers. The project will be undertaken by City Hall and the Marine Department.

The S2 route is a 6.8-km stretch along the Saen Saep canal from Wat Si Boonruang to Wat Bampennua, with 13 piers along the way. It is an extension of the current 17.2-km route operated by Family Transport Co.

S3 runs along the Bangkok Noi canal from Pratu Nam Chimphli to Siriraj Hospital, covering 17.1km with 18 piers.

The S4 route covers a distance of 6.6km along the Prem Prachakon Canal linking the Bang Sue area with the PTT park with seven piers. The route is likely to serve as a tourist route rather than a commuter one.

As for the second phase from 2028-2032, the three new routes will be developed, covering 56.7 km.

The L1 route, with a distance of 13.7km and 13 piers, will be an extension of the S4 route linking the PTT Park to Wat Rangsit.

L2 will be an extension along the Chao Phraya River from Pak Kret pier in Nonthaburi to Muang district in Pathum Thani covering 15 km with three piers.

L3 runs from Wat Chaiyakhruekmala to Pratu Nam Maha Sawat, covering 28 km with 13 piers.

According to Mr Panya, the total cost of the whole project will come to about 8.87 billion baht, of which 1.3 billion baht will be used to upgrade various services.