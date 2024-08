Mechanic killed by falling lift at Suvarnabhumi

Airport officials and security guards at the scene of the fatal elevator accident at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday. (Photo Rescuers)

A lift mechanic was crushed to death when an elevator he was repairing crashed down on top of him at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the domestic terminal about 1pm. The man was working on the machinery at the bottom of the shaft when the passenger cabin above him plunged down without warning.

The dead man’s family has been informed.

Security guards cordoned off the area. The cause of the accident is being investigated.