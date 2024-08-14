Cheaper Chinese farm produce ‘coming in by train’

Many kinds of fruit, vegetables and other farm produce are on sale at Mae Kim Heng New Market in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Cheap farm produce and consumer goods from China are coming into the country via high-speed trains through Laos and flooding local markets in the Northeast of Thailand, placing local business owners in a challenging position, vendors say.

Reporters on Wednesday visited the fruit and vegetable section of Mae Kim Heng New Market in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima and found many kinds of Chinese farm produce on sale.

Reports say Chinese products are shipped into the northeastern region of Thailand from Laos via the high-speed rail line with China, with shipping taking only one day.

They include apples, grapes, Chinese pears, oranges, broccoli, cabbages, bell peppers and several kinds of mushrooms.

They come in neat and secure packaging, which prevents them from being damaged during shipping.

Some reports say that not only do these fruits and vegetables look better than local varieties, they are also substantially cheaper.

Sangad Saadmaroeng, a vegetable vendor at the market, said she has to buy Chinese produce to sell due to a low supply of some Thai vegetables, adding that Chinese vegetables are available all year round and cheaper.

She said she buys Chinese king trumpet mushrooms, also known as eryngii, from a wholesaler for 10 baht per pack and sells them for 20 baht, adding she believes the wholesaler buys the mushrooms from the grower for as little as 4 or 5 baht per pack.

At a local flea market in Muang district of Buri Ram, meanwhile, activity was seen to be quieter than usual, with vendors blaming the economic downturn and cheaper products from China.

It was also found that many of the products available at the market, including household appliances, clothing and shoes, were made in and imported from China.

Vendors said these products are cheaper and can be sold quickly, while shoppers said they were willing to buy cheaper products of lower quality.