Flooding continues in Chiang Rai

Sai Lom Joy Walking Street market in Chiang Rai is flooded on Thursday. (Photo: Government Public Relations Department)

CHIANG RAI - The Sai and Chan rivers overflowed in this northernmost province on Thursday, flooding communities and markets, including those near the Myanmar border.

The Government Public Relations Department (PRD) reported that the Sai River in Mae Sai district overflowed for the second consecutive day, affecting communities and markets bordering Tachileik, Myanmar. Sai Lom Joy Walking Street was among the flooded areas.

In Mae Chan district, the Chan River inundated low-lying areas, including Nuanchan Market.

In Muang district, runoff from Pong Phrabat Waterfall flooded a section of Phahonyothin Highway in front of Chiang Rai Rajabhat University (CRRU).

The flood situation in Chiang Rai, Thailand, on Thursday. (Video: Chiang Rai Report)