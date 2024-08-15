Police fatally shoot armed man

Drunken man pulled gun on plainclothes officers outside nightclub on Surawong Road

Two police officers from the Bang Rak station fatally shot a drunken man outside a nightclub on Surawong Road on Thursday.

The officers told investigators they were working in plainclothes on a surveillance assignment when they received a report about a man acting aggressively in front of the Simply Tomboy nightclub.

The officers said they arrived at the scene at around 1.30am and found an intoxicated man acting belligerently.

The man, later identified as Mongkol Kamolsawas, 46, claimed he was a police investigator.

The two officers asked him for his ID and wanted to search his motorcycle parked nearby.

Mongkol then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at them. The police shot back and killed him. The two officers claim they did not intend to kill him.

Other police arrived at the scene to find Mongkol lying on the ground in a pool of blood in front of the nightclub.

A 9mm pistol and several cartridges were found near the man’s body, which had six gunshot wounds.

The deceased’s older brother, Suksom Kamolsawas, 50, said his brother had gone to the nightclub to find his girlfriend, who was allegedly having an affair with one of the club’s employees.

The brother accused the officers of over-reacting to the situation and questioned how they handled what occurred.

Mr Suksom has vowed to pursue justice for his brother.

According to his brother, Mongkol was accused of involvement in a murder 10 years ago. The court later dismissed the case.

Pol Col Thammasak Saraboon, commander of the Bang Rak station, said the two officers handled the situation appropriately, adding that their intention was not to kill Mongkol but to stop him.

It was clear from the security video that the deceased pulled out a gun and fired first, Pol Col Thammasak said.