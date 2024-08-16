RTARF sends 273 engineers to S Sudan

RTARF commander-in-chief Gen Songwit Noonphakdi leads the send-off ceremony for military engineers heading to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. PATTARAPONG CHATPATTARASILL

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) will send 273 engineers to support the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), starting Sunday.

Gen Songwit Noonphakdi, RTARF commander-in-chief, led the send-off ceremony for the fifth group of military personnel on Thursday.

The group consists of 256 Royal Thai Army (RTA) soldiers, including 28 female military personnel, and 17 RTARF personnel.

They will replace the personnel who left in July last year, said Gen Songwit.

The first group will depart this Sunday, while the rest will leave on Sept 6, said the RTARF chief.

UNMISS is the UN's peacekeeping mission for South Sudan, which has been rocked by constant riots since it became independent on July 9, 2011.

Gen Songwit said it is a pride and honour for Thailand to be part of an international peacekeeping force, adding such participation enhances the knowledge and experience of Thai armed personnel.

He also said that the competence of Thai military engineers has been tested by international partners, including the United Nations.