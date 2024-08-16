Free visas for Thais to Pakistan

Passengers at the Suvarnabhumi airport on April 11. The Pakistani government has announced a change in its visa policy to waive visa fees for visitors from 126 countries, including Thailand. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Pakistani government has announced a change in its visa policy to waive visa fees for visitors from 126 countries, including Thailand.

The policy took effect on Wednesday. Previously, Thai passport holders paid 1,300 baht for a tourist visa and 1,950 baht for a business visa. The maximum stay was 30 days. With the new policy, the visa fees applied to the e-visa system are waived while the period of stay is extended to 90 days.

The government expects the easing of the visa regime to help make Pakistan an attractive destination for investments and tourism. Other countries in Southeast Asia on the visa exemption list include Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.