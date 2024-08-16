Hong Kong gangsters arrested at airport for heroin smuggling

Fourteen kilograms of heroin, luggage, phones and passports belonging to four drug smugglers were seized at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday. (Photo: Office of the Narcotics Control Board Facebook page)

Four Hong Kong nationals were arrested while smuggling 14kg of heroin packed in candy boxes at Suvarnabhumi airport, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) reported on Friday.

The investigation team believed the four suspects were coordinators of an operation responsible for supplying and transporting drugs from Thailand to Hong Kong.

It was later found that the smugglers came to Thailand on Aug 11 and separately stayed at different hotels in Bangkok’s Huai Kwang district and Ramkhamhaeng area.

On Wednesday night, investigators saw one of the suspects picking up a bag, believed to contain drugs, from a sedan near a hotel in Huai Kwang.

At about 7pm on Thursday, each suspect went to Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan in different vehicles, secretary-general of the ONCB Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboonto said at the conference with the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) on Friday.

On arrival at the airport, each suspect went into a toilet at the same time to prepare the drugs for transit to Hong Kong. The suspects were arrested by the airport security scanners, where 40 bars of heroin, weighing 14kg, were found hidden in candy boxes in rollaboard luggage. Their names were not released. The heroin and their belongings were seized.

On June 23, four other drug smugglers from Hong Kong were arrested for the same kind of operation at the airport, Pol Lt Gen Panurat said.