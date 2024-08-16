Phayao on alert for more floods

Water recedes after main road was inundated but some reservoirs close to overflowing

Listen to this article

People survey flood damage along a road in tambon Hong Hin in Chun district of Phayao on Friday morning. (Photo: Fm 95.25 MHz Facebook page)

Residents of Phayao were cleaning up on Friday after flooding that followed heavy rain, and authorities cautioned that more reservoirs might overflow and cause problems.

A main road in the northern province was inundated after a reservoir was breached due to ongoing heavy rain on Thursday night.

Some farmland in the Ban Si Chom Chaeng community in tambon Hong Hin was damaged after floods swamped the road between Chiang Rai province and Chun district, blocking the traffic for hours.

The water receded on Friday and the road was back to normal. But workers were rushing to repair the reservoir to prevent the recurrence of flooding.

The breached Huai Kha San reservoir was a small one containing 95,000 cubic metres of water.

Residents were alerted to prepare for subsequent floods since two other reservoirs in the area were reported to be nearly full.