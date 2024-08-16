Bus stop electric shock investigated

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is investigating an incident involving an 11-year-old schoolboy who sustained finger injuries after getting an electric shock at a bus stop.

Officials inspected the bus stop near Sukhumvit Soi 71 and no electrical circuit or faulty device was found, said Bangkok deputy governor Wissanu Sapsompol.

However, the BMA will have all power units at bus stops covered with protective materials to enhance public safety.

The BMA will pay the medical expenses of the student, he added.

According to local media reports, the boy placed his left arm on the power unit and felt an electric shock. Startled, he quickly pulled his arm away, causing his left finger to hit the box and suffer cuts.

The boy’s father said the boy sustained some nerve damage, with the resulting medical bills amounting to 85,000 baht.