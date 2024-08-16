Poisoning case witness nabbed for illegal tours

Used, cyanide-tainted teacups are seen in the Bangkok hotel room where six Vietnamese people were found dead on July 16. (Photo supplied)

A Vietnamese man who was a witness in the case of six compatriots who were found dead from poisoning at a Bangkok hotel last month has been arrested for illegally working as a tour guide.

Phan Ngoc Vu, 35, was arrested on Friday morning while he was greeting a group of tourists at a hotel in Soi Rang Nam in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok.

Police had interviewed Mr Vu last month following the shocking discovery of six bodies in a room at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel. He had worked as a guide for the group and police were trying to establish a timeline of what occurred.

Police suspected a 56-year-old Vietnamese woman with US citizenship of using a lethal mixture of cyanide and tea to poison five compatriots when they met at the hotel to resolve a financial dispute. She then took her own life, they concluded.

After investigators questioned Mr Vu, tourist police became curious and decided to monitor his activities. They observed him on several occasions taking Vietnamese tourists to various attractions in Thailand.

He was charged with conducting a tour business and working as a tour guide without related licences and a work permit. He was sent to the Phaya Thai police station for legal processing.