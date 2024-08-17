Cabinet to be named in 3 weeks

Listen to this article

Individual parliamentarians are called by name to vote during the House sitting to elect a prime minister on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichienbut)

The new cabinet will be introduced within three weeks, according to the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday, following parliament's vote for the new premier, it will be newly installed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's legal right and duty to make political decisions and hold discussions.

Mr Phumtham noted that the ministerial positions will not follow the previous quota, as the former administration has ended.

"There won't be any old quotas. When the previous government ends, it's up to the new premier to discuss and negotiate with all the party leaders," said Mr Phumtham.

"I believe the current situation will encourage everyone to think collectively, and the new prime minister will have to talk with coalition partners to determine what is still appropriate in the current context," Mr Phumtham added.

Mr Phumtham said the ministerial reshuffle is not a complete overhaul. Ms Paetongtarn, as the new premier, will need time to discuss the issue with all coalition partners.

Sorawong Thienthong, secretary-general of Pheu Thai, said the timeline to form a new cabinet should be within three weeks of Ms Paetongtarn receiving royal endorsement. She can then form a new cabinet and submit the list of names for royal endorsement.

The new leader will then present the government's policies to the House, which the constitution stipulates must be done within 15 days of the oath-taking date.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, head of the Bhumjaithai Party, said the party has already informed the coalition leader that the party will not propose any change to the present positions the party has -- four ministerial positions and four deputy ministerial positions.

Everything should remain the same, and the party has proposed its deputy leader Paradorn Prissanananthaku for consideration as first Deputy House Speaker, Mr Anutin said.

He said Ms Paetongtarn has served as Pheu Thai leader throughout the last government and has already had opportunities to work with all the coalition partners.

Meanwhile, Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said the TCC will share information with the government to seek ways to implement economic stimulus measures and provide relief to the public.