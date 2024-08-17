City hails food bank scheme for homeless

Pornphrom: Poor, needy get help

City Hall said its food bank initiative has turned over 315 tonnes of surplus food that would have otherwise been discarded as waste into over 1.3 million meals for the city's poor and vulnerable residents.

Since BKK Food Bank launched on Aug 8, individuals and businesses across the city have donated 315,741.42 kilogrammes of surplus food, which have been redistributed to 67,449 residents in need, said Pornphrom Vikitsreth, adviser to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on sustainability.

"The project has also helped cut the city's carbon footprint by 789,825.79 kgCO2e [kilogrammes of CO² equivalent]," said Mr Pornphrom.

BKK Food Bank, which is one of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA) programmes designed to ensure food security, is meant to improve access to food among low-income and vulnerable groups, said Mr Pornphrom.

"Left unused, surplus food would have to be discarded as waste, which has a negative impact on both the environment and the economy," he said.

"With a good management system, surpluses could be redistributed to people who cannot afford food for one reason or another."

The donors can donate surplus food at the BKK Food Bank drop-off site at their local district from Tuesday to Thursday. The food will be stored at the district office for distribution later, he said.

Those interested in being a donor are encouraged to contact their local district office for more information.