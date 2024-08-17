Secondhand smoke 'kills 9,400 per year'

More than 9,000 people die as a result of secondhand smoke in Thailand each year, a rate higher than that of the United States, says a recent report.

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported on the country's social situation for the first quarter of 2024 to the cabinet recently, a source said.

Key issues included labour problems, household debt, safety, consumer protection, and health, particularly the consumption of alcohol and cigarettes. The report said the number of patients suffering from epidemiological surveillance diseases in the first quarter of this year was 259,672, an 80.1% increase compared to last year.

The increase was mainly attributed to ongoing outbreaks from the previous year, including influenza cases, which surged by 195.2% and dengue fever, which increased by 106.8%.

The report also showed an increase in alcohol consumption by 7.7%, likely due to New Year celebrations, while cigarette use fell by 1%. However, the report also addressed concerns about the effects of secondhand smoke.

It cited Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation data, which showed that 9,433 Thais die from secondhand smoke each year, higher than the 7,300 reported cases in the United States. The report suggested agencies launch campaigns against smoking in public places, enforce laws, and create designated smoking areas to reduce exposure to secondhand smoke.

Dr Suwanna Ruangkanchanaset, deputy director-general of the Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Center (TRC), said some parents still believe that e-cigarettes are harmless and legal.

The TRC aims to educate parents about the danger of e-cigarettes and has urged the government to take action on the matter, Dr Suwanna said.

Dr Adisak Plitponkarnpim, from the Royal College of Paediatricians of Thailand and director of Mahidol University's National Institute for Child and Family Department, warned that nicotine, a main component of e-cigarette vape juice, can cause blood vessels to constrict, leading to pneumonitis and other health problems.

The effects are even more severe in children as their brains are in the developing stage, he said. The highly addictive substance will affect cognitive function, memory, concentration and emotions.

Vaping also increases the likelihood of children switching to conventional cigarettes as they grow older and may lead to illegal drug use.

Citing an American Heart Association study, he also warned that vapour from e-cigarettes poses health risks as severe as smoke from traditional cigarettes.