US ambassador promotes informed election reporting

Workshop familiarises Thai journalists with how US elections work and how to report on them

US Ambassador Robert Godec speaks at the opening of a workshop on US presidential elections for Thai journalists on Saturday. (Photo supplied)

Thai media will be instrumental in facilitating informed discourse in Thailand about the United States presidential elections and engaging the Thai public on how the US electoral system operates, according to US Ambassador Robert Godec.

Speaking at the opening of a workshop on the elections on Saturday, Mr Godec said the initiative was particularly important in today’s media environment, where disinformation and fake news is spread rapidly and is manipulated by those who seek to undermine democracy around the world.

“Your role as journalists, upholding accurate reporting and championing transparency, is therefore more vital and relevant than ever for democracy,” he said.

Journalists have a critical role to play in ensuring transparency in a democracy, particularly during critical moments such as elections, he said.

“So take the time to verify information with reliable sources, including by contacting our press team at the embassy who can help respond to your questions or direct you to if something doesn’t seem right,” he said.

He said that democracy cannot be taken for granted. It must be protected and nurtured by citizens who are engaged and informed of their democratic system, its processes and their rights, he said.

During the workshop, Mr Godec met a group of 42 Thai journalists interested in learning more about US presidential elections and its electoral process.

The workshop was held jointly by the United States Embassy and the Thai Journalists Association.

Participants received a chance to gain in-depth understanding of US elections and how to better report on the topic.

Asked how the 2024 election, which will be held on Nov 5, will affect Thai-US relations and Southeast Asia as a whole, Mr Godec said the foreign policy of the US government could change between different presidential administrations.

However, the guiding principles of US foreign policy remain constant: promotion of security, democracy, prosperity and development in the US and around the world, he said.

He said that the Indo-Pacific region has been a focal point of the United States’ shared progress in all these areas.

Thailand is the United States’ very first friend in the region with a relationship that spans two centuries and has always been and will continue to be a key partner, he said.

Anucha Charoenpo, a TJA vice-president in charge of international affairs, said the workshop aimed to help Thai journalists understand the impact of US elections on policy. The outcome of the election will affect Thailand, he said.

“I hope this workshop will be a catalyst in promoting more cooperation in a wide range of issues in the future,” he said. “I have to thank the US Embassy in Thailand for partnering with us in organising such a useful and knowledgeable workshop for Thai journalists.”