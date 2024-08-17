Prawit under fire for assault

Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon waves to supporters during a visit to Phetchabun on Jan 7. (Photo: Palang Pracharat Party)

Two broadcasting media associations will seek an investigation into the conduct of Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who allegedly assaulted a female reporter on Friday.

In their statement, the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association and the News Broadcasting Council of Thailand said Gen Prawit's behaviour could violate the code of conduct for MPs. Gen Prawit is also a list-MP of the coalition PPRP.

Under the ethics code for MPs, lawmakers must respect the rights and liberties of others and refrain from using inappropriate behaviour or language. MPs must not intimidate or use force against others.

The two associations said they have carefully reviewed the video clip of the incident and concluded that Gen Prawit's behaviour toward the reporter constitutes intimidation rather than playful teasing.

They said they would petition relevant agencies to investigate Gen Prawit's conduct and ethics.

Thai PBS, the employer of the reporter involved in the incident, also issued a statement on Friday demanding that Gen Prawit take responsibility for his alleged mistreatment.

According to the statement, the reporter asked her question politely and it was relevant to Gen Prawit, indicating she was performing her job honestly.

Being mistreated by a news source is unacceptable and undermines the integrity of journalism, Thai PBS said, adding that other media associations should collaborate to find measures to protect their members.