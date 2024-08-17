Police probe UAE trafficking ring after rescue

A young woman who was forced to work in the sex trade in Dubai and later rescued, arrives at U-tapao Airport in Rayong on Saturday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Authorities will expand their investigation into a suspected human trafficking ring following the rescue of a 21-year-old Thai woman who was lured to the United Arab Emirates for work and then forced into the sex trade.

The young woman from Lampang received assistance and arrived back on Saturday at U-tapao Airport in Rayong, said Kosolwat Inthuchanyong, director-general of the Office of Rights Protection, Legal Aid and Enforcement.

He said the woman would be interviewed by officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to determine if she was a trafficking victim.

The woman said she saw a job advertisement for overseas employment on social media and contacted the administrator.

She was seeking to work in traditional massage abroad and agreed to go to the UAE due to the high wages, specifying that she would not perform any sex services.

However, upon arrival, the massage shop owner confiscated her passport and forced her to have sex with customers. She refused and sought help, which eventually drew media attention.

Mr Kosolwat said officials would ask police to investigate those behind the trafficking ring, provided she is confirmed as a trafficking victim.

Her case gained attention when her grandmother made a plea to state agencies to help rescue her granddaughter.

Mr Kosolwat added that after receiving the complaint, the prosecutors worked with the Department of Consular Affairs to provide assistance.