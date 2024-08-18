Expropriation for new Orange Line to begin

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is ready to expropriate land across seven communities in the Prachasongkhroh area of Din Daeng district to enable construction of the western route of the Orange Line electric railway system, it says.

However, following a report that residents affected by the land expropriation were to file a lawsuit against the agency, the MRTA said land expropriation would now be scaled back and drawn up by necessity and only according to the outline given in a recent Royal Decree.

The MRTA will begin surveying the land in October and inform the affected residents at least 15 days before work starts, it said.

It also said expropriation fees would be based on market price estimated by a panel comprising the Treasury Department, the Land Department, the district office director and local administrators.

On June 6, the Royal Gazette published a royal decree on the land expropriation for the western railway of the Orange Line, which links Bang Khun Non and the Thailand Cultural Centre.

According to a source, the expropriation will affect almost 800 plots of land and 400 houses. The most affected areas are the Ratchadaphisek and Din Daeng sub-districts.

Local communities, who say about 1,000 households will be affected are planning to take legal action.

Residents in the area plan to petition the Administrative Court by Sept 5, arguing the programme does not adhere to environmental impact assessment requirements, including the MRTA's obligation to gather input from local communities.

Under the plan, the project will affect the forest park on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and the area outside City Hall II in Din Daeng.

The construction of exit and entry points will require the removal of some trees and the realignment of pedestrian overpasses.

The MRT Orange Line has two sections linking Bang Khun Non to Min Buri: the eastern section (Thailand Cultural Centre-Min Buri) will span 22.5km and comprise 17 elevated and underground stations.

Meanwhile, the western section will be 13.4km with 11 underground stations.