Ministry warns Thais against Israel jobs for now

The first group of 309 Thai workers to return to Israel since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked the country last year before their flight left Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 25. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Ministry of Labour (MoL) is warning Thai workers intending to go to work in Israel or Lebanon to put off their travel plan until further notice, citing the escalating tensions in the region following the July 31 assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

The warning came in a letter signed by Somchai Morakotsriwan, director-general of the Department of Employment (DoE) and sent to all provincial governors on Friday.

In the letter, Mr Somchai cited the latest evaluation of the security situation in Israel and Lebanon which was conducted by the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv together with the Office of Labour Affairs in Tehran.

The situation is tending towards an escalation in violence since the July 31 assassination, said the warning letter, which asked provincial governors to relay the warning message to Thai workers planning to go to work in either Israel or Lebanon.

The warning has been in effect since Thursday and will stay until further notice, said the letter.

Phumiphat Mueanchan, spokesman for the MoL, on Saturday confirmed Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn had received the report about escalating tensions in Israel and Lebanon.

"Based on this report, the MoL has resolved to ask all Thai workers who intend to work in Israel or Lebanon to postpone their travel plan until further notice," said Mr Phumiphat.

He said the MoL planned to send 100,000 Thai workers overseas this year to participate in labour cooperation programmes with other countries.

So far, 77,918 people have travelled to work abroad under this year's plan, accounting for 77.92% of the total.

Meanwhile, as part of their bilateral cooperation, Thailand and South Korea have signed a two-year memorandum of understanding (MoU), which reduces the waiting time for Thai workers after one work contract expires and before another can begin.

Under the MoU, Thai workers who go to work in South Korea under its Employment Permit System will also receive more benefits if they are hit by a natural disaster, he said.

So far, it has been estimated that 8,688 Thai workers have travelled to work in South Korea under this agreement, 3,888 more people than in the same period last year, he said.