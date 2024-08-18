Asean targets haze-free peatlands by 2030

The Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) is aiming to establish peatland areas in the Asean region as haze-free zones by 2030.

DNP director-general Athapol Charoenshunsa recently chaired the 9th meeting of the Asean Task Force on Peatlands under the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP).

The event, held in Bangkok on Aug 15, was attended by officials from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste, as well as representatives from various agencies.

Mr Athapol said Thailand is committed to working with Asean members on peatland areas through the exchange of information in addressing transboundary haze pollution and reviewing progress reports to establish Asean as a haze-free region.

He also expressed appreciation for the joint efforts under the 2nd Asean Peatland Management Strategy, which includes the development of various tools and mechanisms, such as a monitoring and evaluation (M&E) framework, the 2nd Asean Cooperation Plan on Transboundary Haze Pollution Control, and the Asean Investment Framework for Sustainable Haze-Free Management.

He said these initiatives will strengthen peatland management and help fix transboundary haze issues, reducing haze during the dry season, as evidenced by the rapid decline in hotspots in the southern ASean region.

Mr Athapol added the DNP has intensified conservation, prevention, and peatland restoration efforts, particularly integrated forest fire prevention and control measures with the participation of civil society and private sector agencies.

These efforts also include setting up monitoring points, patrolling, public communication, water management, and using satellite and unmanned aerial vehicle technology to monitor, track, and plan wildfire responses. The DNP has set a goal to reduce burnt areas.