Flooding in Phuket, travellers should leave early for airport

Flooding on Monday at an unknown location in Phuket after the island was pounded by rain on Sunday night. (Photo: Supplied/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Passengers taking flights out of Phuket are advised to allow more time for travelling to the airport due to flooding in many parts of the island.

Phuket airport said on Monday travellers should allow three or four hours extra to arrive at the airport so they would not miss their flights, as flooded roads could delay traffic.

Passengers were also urged to check frequently if the weather had affected their flight. So far, weather conditions had caused no interruption to flight schedules on Monday morning, the announcement said.

Downpours overnight caused flooding in many areas of the resort island. Roads near the airport in Thalang district were among those affected.

Weather forecasters said the rain would continue in Phuket and other Andaman coastal provinces throughout the week, with heavy falls in some areas.