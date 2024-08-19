Shocked bus passenger learns silent companion is dead

A rescue volunteer prepares to take the body of Kingor Rodsawai from the bus, in Chien Yai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province, on Monday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT - A passenger on an overnight bus from Bangkok to Hat Yai was shocked to discover the silent passenger in the adjoining seat was dead and already cold.

Chien Yai police were informed on Monday morning that a passenger had been found dead on a bus owned by Sri Siam Transport, which operates long-haul services between Bangkok and Hat Yai district in Songkhla province.

The dead woman was in an aisle seat. An ID card found with her body identified her as Kingor Rodsawai, 57, a resident of Songkhla.

The other travellers on the bus did not realise Kingor had died until it was approaching Ban Bolor, in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Chien Yai district, on Monday morning and the passenger in the window seat wanted to disembark.

When asked to make way, the woman did not respond. The passenger looked more closely, and then quckly informed the driver the woman's body was cold and she did not appear to be breathing.

No details of the passenger in the window seat were given.

Pol Capt Srayuth Thanirat, deputy superintendent of Chien Yai police, said the bus had left Bangkok on Sunday evening, en route to Hat Yai.

Chien Yai police chief Pol Col Somporn Preutsawanitch, said an initial post mortem examination at Chiang Yai Hospital concluded the dead passenger may have had a heart attack. There were no signs of violence.

The family of Kingor had no suspicions about the cause of the death and would take her body home for religious rites, he said.