La Nina to bring more rain to Thailand until next year

The La Nina phenomenon could lead to increased flooding across Thailand with low-lying areas, such as Bangkok and Samut Prakan, especially at risk of inundation, an environmental expert warned.

Sonthi Kotchawat, a health and environment expert with the Thai Environmental Academics, took to social media to call on the government to roll out adequate measures to reduce flood risk, especially in low-lying areas, as the weather oscillation looks set to bring increased rainfall across the country.

Bangkok and Samut Prakan are particularly at risk, because of their proximity to the coast and dense concentration of high-rise buildings, which could reduce wind speeds and thus cause more intense downpours.

Furthermore, their position relative to other provinces in the Central Plains meant both Bangkok and Samut Prakan receive more run-off water from upstream provinces, especially between August and October, where the monsoon rains tend to be at their most intense.

Mr Sonthi said several provinces, including Chon Buri, Rayong, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son, have already reported higher-than-average rainfall, so the government must be more pro-active in its efforts to prevent floods.

The average precipitation between May 20 and Aug 15 was about 15% higher compared to the same period last year, with floods reported in 37 provinces.

Weather forecasters say the La Nina oscillation looks set to begin in the second half of this year, bringing higher-than-average rainfall across southern Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia from December to August next year.

As a result, this year's "cool" season is expected to be cooler and wetter than usual, said Mr Sonthi.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said La Nina will affect rainfall in Thailand until early next year, bringing heavy rainfall to the country throughout the monsoon season, alongside intense tropical storms in August and September.