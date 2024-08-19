Thai berry pickers set for Sweden, Finland

Thai workers pick wild berries in Finland in 2022. (Photo: Ministry of Labour)

The Department of Employment (DoE) has said the first batch of Thai labourers to work the current berry harvesting season in Sweden and Finland will leave this month.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Monday said that the DoE recently permitted 1,129 Thai workers to travel to Sweden to work as berry pickers in the 2024 harvest season.

Mr Phiphat said Thai and Swedish authorities agreed that employers would comply with employment conditions and be responsible for the workers' expenses, including passport, visa and work permit fees, meals, and accommodation.

He added that both workers and their employers are required to sign employment contracts.

For Finland, Mr Phiphat said the Finnish authorities have agreed to issue residency visas to Thai workers who will be picking berries in Finland.

The Finnish authorities have agreed to allow workers hired by employers in Finland to travel to the country independently on the condition that the Royal Thai Embassy in Helsinki approves their employment contracts.

DoE director-general Somchai Morakotsriwan said that the authorities agreed to lift the suspension of permitting Thai labourers who want to travel independently to work in berry fields in Finland.

The decision followed a meeting on Aug 9 where representatives from related agencies, including the Department of Consular Affairs, the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare, and the National Human Rights Commission discussed the matter.

Mr Somchai advised that Thais interested in working overseas can find related information on the DoE's website or that of the Overseas Employment Administration Division.