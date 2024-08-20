Schools to curb digital device use

Listen to this article

The Education Ministry plans to limit the use of digital communication devices in schools by young students as it fears their development will suffer if they become hooked on the technology.

Caretaker Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob said on Monday many students bring smartphones, tablets or similar digital devices to school and spent a lot of time using them.

Research has found that the overuse of such devices inhibits young people's ability to stay focused during class and slows their intelligence in the long term.

Several countries have implemented measures to control student access to the devices during school hours. Some countries have banned students under 16 from using them in schools.

Over-reliance on technology also raises concerns over young people's emotional health, the minister added.

In Thailand, Pol Gen Permpoon said research has confirmed the technology's adverse impacts on youngsters' brain and intelligence development.

Children with a screen time of six and a half hours or more a day tend to have a lower IQ (intelligence quotient) than their peers who spend less time on the devices. They also are at risk of developing a short attention span and slow learning.

The Office of the Education Council has proposed a measure to wean young students off communication devices by offering more outside-of-class activities such as music lessons, sports and exercises. To improve students' attention span, reading and story-telling classes will be organised more often in school. Parents will also be asked to set aside some quality time with their children, the minister added.