Tobacco health pics ‘mandatory’

A new control measure on cigarette and tobacco sales takes effect on Wednesday, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced, saying that violations carry a maximum fine of 5,000 baht.

According to DDC director-general Dr Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, the measure requires retail vendors and establishments selling cigarettes and tobacco to display a 7x21cm poster showing the harm smoking causes at sale points during all operating hours.

The poster provided by the Public Health Ministry is anticipated to help bring down the number of new smokers, especially minors. The material can be physically obtained from all Excise Department offices nationwide or downloaded from the DDC website, Dr Thongchai said.

For more information, call the Tobacco Products Control Committee Division at 02-590-3852, Dr Thongchai said.