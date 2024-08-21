Suphalak cat breed gains global recognition

(Photo: WCF Thailand by ARC Facebook Page)

The Suphalak cat breed has been recognised as an international breed by the World Cat Federation (WCF), according to the Facebook Page of WCF Thailand by ARC.

At the WCF General Assembly 2024 in Germany, the Trade Association of Registered Cats (ARC) submitted a proposal to recognise the Suphalak breed, an ancient Thai cat breed that the ARC has long been proud of.

“In this regard, ARC would like to thank the WCF judge and Pedigree Registration Commission as well as all WCF branches that supported ARC,” said an ARC official.

Earning approval requires collecting historical information about the breed, its characteristics, and genetic information to define the breed standards.

Svetlana Lalovic, a WCF judge specialising in Thai cat breeds, played a key role in collecting information and writing a proposal to earn recognition for the Suphalak breed.

ARC also thanked Chayaphon Phucharoenyos, its founder and its President, Pattamaporn Themeeyawet, for helping advance a process to recognise the breed.