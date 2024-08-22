Singapore wants longer trainee visas

The Singaporean government has urged the Labour Ministry to support technical trainees from the country who train in Thailand by allowing them to extend their visa from the present three to six months without having to return home in the interim.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the caretaker minister, on Wednesday welcomed Catherine Wong Siow Ping, Singapore’s Ambassador to Thailand, and her delegation. They discussed visa guidelines for technical trainees from the island state to train in Thailand and develop skills to support the future labour market.

Mr Phiphat said the ministry will help with the issue. He assigned the Department of Employment to discuss the matter with the Immigration Bureau of the Ministry of Interior.

The effort will benefit both parties to help reduce the labour shortage problem in various sectors in Thailand, he said.