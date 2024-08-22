Small plane crashes in Chachoengsao

Search under way, unconfirmed reports say 9 people were onboard

The wreckage of a small plane is seen in the mud in a mangrove forest in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao on Thursday afternoon. Women’s clothes have been found at the site. (Photo: Bang Pakong News Facebook)

A search and rescue operation is under way after a small plane crashed into a mangrove forest in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao on Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports said the plane was carrying seven passengers and two crew. The number of missing people has not yet been confirmed.

The crash occurred at 3.18pm behind Wat Khao Din in Bang Pakong district.

The wreckage of the small plane was found in the mud in a mangrove forest. Women’s clothes and a photo of three foreign women were found at the site.

This is a developing story and will be updated.