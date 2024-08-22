Anti-terror drill staged in Chiang Rai

Participants in the Crisis Management Exercise 2024 (C-MEX24) at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University review a building plan as part of an anti-terror preparedness drill.

CHIANG RAI - A five-day anti-terrorism drill organised by the Counter Terrorist Operations Centre under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters will conclude on Friday.

More than 500 participants from 60 agencies took part in the Crisis Management Exercise 2024 (C-MEX24) at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University, including officers from the army, navy, air force and police.

Officers from the US 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), the US Department of Energy, and the UK’s Joint Counter Terrorist Training and Advisory Team also took part.

The drills are intended to test the agencies’ readiness to engage in counter-terrorism operations.