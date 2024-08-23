FDA hastens approval for mpox kits

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has opened registration for mpox diagnostic test kits amid growing concerns over the spread of the viral infection.

Lertchai Lertwut, FDA deputy secretary-general, said on Thursday that the FDA is streamlining the kit registration process for manufacturers and importers.

Mr Lertchai said this is being done to expedite registration approval, ensure the timely availability of the kits, and maintain public health security.

He said more details about the FDA-approved kits can be found at the website https://medical.fda.moph.go.th

Mr Lertchai said manufacturers and importers of mpox kits can contact the FDA for the product registration guidelines before registering their products.

FDA's announcement follows the World Health Organization's (WHO) recent declaration of a new strain of mpox, the Clade 1b-type, as a "public health emergency international concern" after cases were found in more than 10 African countries.

Dr Darinda Rosa, acting director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Control 11 of Nakhon Si Thammarat, said WHO has expressed concern about the spread of the new strain as it is more transmissible than the earlier strain.

More than 15,600 people worldwide have been diagnosed with the new mpox strain, with 537 fatalities.

Dr Darinda said in Thailand, 142 people were diagnosed with the new mpox strain from Jan 1 to Aug 17. Three people in the kingdom have died from the viral disease.

The Department of Disease Control has ordered international airports, particularly Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports and Laem Chabang Port, to screen passengers arriving from Africa.