Crystal meth hidden in cement ware seized

Customs officers inspect a lucky cat doll containing methamphetamine at Bangkok Port in Khlong Toei district on Wednesday. (Photo: The Customs Department Facebook page)

Police on Wednesday seized crystal methamphetamine hidden in decorative cement ware intended for shipment to Taiwan.

Officers from the Seaport Interdiction Task Force (SITF) conducted an inspection at Bangkok Port in Khlong Toei district and found two boxes of cement items, including animal stucco dolls and decorative fountains.

Inside, they discovered 30.5 kilogrammes of crystal meth, with a total estimated street value of 30.5 million baht.

The drugs have been forwarded to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) for further investigation.

Customs spokesman Panthong Loykulanan said on Friday that officers must thoroughly inspect packages and coordinate with relevant agencies, both domestic and international, to track illegal operations, as traffickers are using various tactics to smuggle more drugs.

From Oct 1 to Aug 22, the Customs Department recorded 126 drug smuggling cases valued at over 900 million baht.