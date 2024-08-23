Court accepts suit against 7 ex-officials linked to Tak Bai deaths

Members of the Muslim Students Federation of Thailand gather on a Skywalk in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district on Oct 25, 2019, to mark the 15th anniversary of the 2004 Tak Bai massacre. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The Narathiwat Provincial Court on Friday accepted a lawsuit against seven former top officials accused of murder, attempted murder and unlawful detention in connection with the 2004 Tak Bai massacre. Two defendants were acquitted of the charges.

Relatives of the deceased and injured victims filed the suit against nine former security officials on April 26, as the 20-year statute of limitations for the incident is set to expire in October this year.

The nine defendants named in the suit include a former 4th Army Region commander, a former deputy 4th Army Region commander, a former 5th Infantry Division commander, a former director of the operations centre of the Royal Thai Police's front office, a former chief of Provincial Police Region 9, a former superintendent of Tak Bai police station, a former deputy superintendent of Tak Bai station, a former deputy director of the Southern Border Provinces Peace Centre and a former Narathiwat governor.

The court accepted the case for trial against seven of them. The former deputy 4th Army Region commander and the former deputy superintendent of Tak Bai station were acquitted of the charges.

The court has scheduled Sept 12 for witness examinations.

The incident occurred on Oct 25, 2004, when security forces dispersed a rally in front of the Tak Bai station in Tak Bai district, where protesters were demanding the release of six detainees.

Seven demonstrators died at the scene, and 78 others perished from suffocation or organ failure while being detained and transported to a military camp in Pattani's Nong Chik district, 140 kilometres away.