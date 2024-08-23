Sukhothai park ‘not affected by floods’

Many areas in Nan province have been badly hit by floods, which the mayor of Nan municipality says have been the worst in 100 years. (Photo: Nan Provincial Public Relations Office)

The Fine Arts Department has announced measures to prevent floods from affecting Sukhothai Historical Park, while also reporting that the famous mural painting at Wat Phumin in Nan is safe.

Staff at the department’s Chiang Mai office have been closely monitoring the flooding situation at historical sites in the northern region, particularly in Nan province.

Many areas in Nan have been inundated, especially Muang district, where several temples and important historical sites are located.

Wat Phumin, Wat Phra That Chang Kham Worawihan, Wat Hua Khuang, Wat Ming Muang, Nan City Weekend Night Market, Khum Chao Ratchabut and Wat Ku Kham were among the sites affected by floodwater, according to a source in the department.

However, officials said the Pu Man Ya Man mural painting at Wat Phumin and the Buddha relics at Wat Phra That Chang Kham Worawihan had not been affected by the flood.

Water levels at these historical sites have remained stable, according to Therdsak Yenjura, director of the Archaeological Conservation Office at the department’s Chiang Mai office.

However, he expressed concern that the flood might lead to soil subsidence, which could affect the structures of the temples.

Surapon Thiansoot, the mayor of Nan municipality, said the current flooding was the worst in 100 years, with the water level of the Nan River reaching 8.72 metres, higher than the 8.42-metre level seen in 2006.

The Royal Irrigation Department warned on its Facebook page on Friday that flooding caused by the overflowing Yom River in Phrae would soon impact Sukhothai.

Muang district of Phrae has been heavily inundated, leading to the closure of several key locations, including police stations, the provincial hall, government offices and schools.

The department said it would redirect floodwater from the Yom River to Talay Luang Lake before it reaches the Ban Hat Saphan Chan floodgate, in an effort to prevent it from entering Muang district of Sukhothai.

Mr Therdsak said Sukhothai Historical Park would be protected in accordance with flood prevention standards, through the use of dykes and sandbags.