PPRP names same 4 MPs for cabinet posts

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, arrives at Government House in July last year. Gen Prawit chaired the PPRP's executive meeting on Friday to nominate the same four MPs in the last government to serve as ministers in the new Pheu Thai-led cabinet. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), a coalition partner, has nominated the same four MPs in the last government to serve as ministers in the new Pheu Thai-led cabinet.

It said if the ruling party deems any of the four to be ineligible, the PPRP said it will find a replacement later.

Approved by a majority vote at the PPRP's executive meeting on Friday, the four nominated MPs are caretaker Natural Resources and Environment Minister Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, caretaker Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Capt Thamanat Prompow, caretaker Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn and caretaker Deputy Public Health Minister Santi Promphat, according to a source.

Friday's meeting of the PPRP's executive members was chaired by Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the party, while Capt Thamanat, Mr Atthakorn, and a number of other MPs believed to belong to a faction led by Capt Thamanat were absent from the meeting, said the same source.

Capt Thamanat later claimed he could not attend because he had a more important function to attend, saying he was in Phayao and Chiang Rai yesterday to help flood victims, while Mr Atthakorn went to Nan to help flood victims there.

Despite the obvious rift between Capt Thamanat and Gen Prawit, which apparently was sparked by their differences of opinion about who should be nominated as new cabinet ministers in the PPRP's quota, Capt Thamanat insisted on Friday he had never submitted a separate list of nominated PPRP MPs to Pheu Thai.

Rumour has it that Capt Thamanat was in talks with a key faction in the opposition Democrat Party about a possible deal which might earn both sides some cabinet seats, a claim he has denied.

Media reports suggested Capt Thamanat was at first axed from the list to be nominated to Pheu Thai due to his questionable eligibility, which reportedly resulted in the rift between him and Gen Prawit.

"If any nomination is later found to be ineligible [for the appointment as cabinet minister] or suggested [by Pheu Thai] to be changed, the PPRP's board will approve a new one," said Chaiwut Thanakomanusorn, a deputy PPRP leader.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai, spokesman for the PPRP, denied rumours Gen Prawit was considering stepping down as party leader.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that the PPRP's list of nominated MPs was not ready yet and he understood that Pheu Thai had already given the PPRP a deadline to tie up loose ends.

He neither denied nor confirmed the likelihood of the Democrat Party becoming a part of the new coalition, saying only time would tell if that becomes an option that could speed up the formation of the new government.