14 million speed pills seized in Chiang Mai

Two suspected drug couriers arrested and two vehicles also seized

Two handcuffed suspects look on as police and soldiers unload fertiliser sacks containing 14 million speed pills from their pickup truck in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai on Friday night. (Photo supplied/Panumet Tanraksa)

Security officers seized 14 million speed pills and arrested two drug couriers in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai late on Friday night.

A combined team of police and soldiers spotted two suspicious vehicles — a pickup truck and a car — travelling south via the Muang Ngai intersection in Chiang Dao.

The officers stopped the vehicles for a search behind the Kadmuang Piangdao market in tambon Mae Na. They found many fertiliser sacks containing drugs hidden in the bed of the pickup, Gen Narit Thawornwong, commander of the drug suppression unit, said on Saturday.

Thitiphong Kanin, 45, and Pradit Khaomun, 42, both natives of Chiang Dao, were arrested and 14 million speed pills seized, said Gen Narit. The two vehicles were also seized.

The two men were handed over to police investigators at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau’s third division for legal action.

According to a police investigation, the drugs had been smuggled from a northern border area in Chiang Dao and were destined for inner areas of the country.