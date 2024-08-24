Ride-hailing motorcyclist held for attempted rape

Suspect Thitiphong Thongsuk, 39, points out his motorcycle after being arrested on an attempted rape charge early Saturday morning. (Photo: Warin Chamrap Banhao, Ubon Ratchathani Facebook)

A motorcycle rider accused of trying to rape a young German teacher after she booked him on a ride-hailing app has been arrested in Muang district of Ubon Ratchathani.

Police apprehended Thitiphong Thongsuk, 39, on a road in tambon Kham Yai at about 1am on Saturday, said Pol Col Khanongrit Darat, chief of the Muang police station.

The arrest followed a complaint by a 22-year-old German woman, a language teacher at a public school in Muang district. She said she used a ride-hailing application for a motorcycle to take her from the Central shopping mall to her accommodation at the school, about one kilometre away, at about 7pm on Friday.

After the rider came to pick her up at the mall, she said, he changed direction on the way to the school. He then stopped the bike, forced her to get off and pulled her into a grassy area near the roadside and made her lie down, she said.

He tried to rape her but she resisted by biting his hand. This drove the man to punch her in the face several times. When she shouted loudly for help, the suspect snatched her shoulder bag and fled.

A passerby came to the woman’s rescue and took her to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries. She immediately filed a police complaint.

Police examined video from security cameras along the route to track the suspect, who was subsequently arrested.

During questioning, Mr Thitiphong reportedly admitted to having acted as alleged, telling investigators he had taken five speed pills before going to work. When he saw the good-looking customer using his ride service, he became aroused and tried to act on the impulse.

Police took the suspect to undergo a urine test and the results were positive for drug use.

They charged him with theft, indecent assault and taking illegal drugs. He was being held in police custody for legal action.