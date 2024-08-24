Illegal Chinese guide arrested in Pattaya

Vehicle seized from man who said he charged clients B2,400 each

Tourists ride a boat at the Pattaya Floating Market. (Photo: Pattaya Floating Market Facebook)

PATTAYA - A Chinese national has been arrested on charges of working as an illegal tour guide in this resort city in Chon Buri.

Pattaya tourist police said Wang Hao, 41, was apprehended at the Pattaya Floating Market in Bang Lamung district on Thursday.

Also seized was a vehicle used to carry tourists, they said on Saturday.

Police said Mr Wang did not have a guide licence but he had brought three Chinese tourists to the floating market and was acting like their local guide.

The suspect reportedly confessed that he had been operating a tour business and working as a tour guide, driving tourists to various places in Pattaya. He charged 2,400 baht per person, police said.

He was charged with operating a tour business without permission, acting as a tour guide without a licence and being an alien working without permission.