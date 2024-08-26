SG keen to boost collaboration

Catherine Wong, Singapore's ambassador to Thailand, at the Singapore Education Fair at Samyan Mitrtown Hall on Sunday. Apichart Jinakul

Singapore is keen to find new opportunities to deepen cooperation in the education sector with Thailand, according to its ambassador.

Speaking at the first Singapore Education Fair in Bangkok, Singapore's ambassador in Thailand Catherine Wong said cooperation between the two countries is ongoing at many levels, such as the twin schools programme, the Singapore-Thailand Enhanced Partnership (Step) Camp, and several active cultural exchange programmes.

About 70 schools in Singapore have partnerships with Thai education institutions, and many Singaporean institutes of higher learning (IHLs) have staff and student exchanges with Thai schools, in addition to regular internship programmes and joint research, the ambassador said.

"Every year, about 200 interns from Singapore come to Thailand for a six-month placement because Thailand offers a safe and conducive environment for our students to train and learn on the job," she added.

The ambassador said the Singapore government has been providing scholarships to outstanding students from across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, since 1998.

"Our education system is recognised worldwide for its quality. Singapore is also a safe and diverse country of different races, religions, languages, and nationalities, so we are naturally welcoming of others.

"I believe Thai students will easily adapt and thrive in the Singapore environment, given our geographical proximity and familiarity," she added.

According to QS World University Ranking 2024, two Singapore universities are among the top 20 in the world, with the National University of Singapore ranked eighth and Nanyang Technological University ranked fifteenth.

"Pursuing an education in Singapore will provide students with an excellent educational foundation.

"With this foundation, I am confident each student will have a bright future -- be it in Singapore, Thailand, or anywhere in the world," she said.

Jaruwat Kiatiwongse, CEO of SG Gateway, which organised the event, said Singapore has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing world-class education.

"Education is the cornerstone of progress, the catalyst for development, and the key to unlocking human potential," he said.