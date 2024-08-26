Signs of life as rescue continues at collapsed train tunnel

A backhoe is used to clear soil and rocks from the collapsed section of the high-speed railway tunnel and reach the three trapped men, in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday. (Photo supplied)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Rescue efforts continued on Monday to reach three people trapped by the collapse of part of a tunnel being built for the new high-speed railway in this northeastern province.

A scanner detected what appeared to be body heat and heart beats from the missing men about 4am on Monday morning, raising hopes for their survival.

The planned eight-kilometre tunnel caved in on Saturday night about four kilometres from the entrance in tambon Chan Thuek of Pak Chong district.

Rescuers are using a backhoe to carefully remove the soil and rocks to reach the trapped workers - a Chinese construction supervisor, a Chinese backhoe operator and a Myanmar truck driver. Fresh falls of dirt and stones were hampering their efforts.

The tunnel is a part of the Sino-Thai high-speed railway being built between Bangkok and Nong Khai province, which borders Laos.

Krichanon Aiyapanya, spokesman of the Transport Ministry, said on Monday that sections of a rescue tube would be gradually pushed through the blocked part of the tunnel as it was opened up. It was hoped the trapped men could be evacuated through it.

Each section of the rescue tube is about 1.20 metres in diameter and six metres long. Once contact is made, air can also be pumped through it, and emergency supplies, until the opening is big enough for rescuers to reach the men.