Drug bust at secluded hut in Phuket

Listen to this article

Police trek to the secluded hut on Kamala hill where three people were arrested and drugs and guns seized on Sunday. (Photo: supplied/ Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET - Three people were arrested and crystal methamphetamine and weapons seized when police raided on a secluded hut on Kamala hill.

The raid followed a police investigation into reports of a drug network operating in tambon Kamala.

Investigators reported on Sunday that a group of young people were taking drugs in a hut on forested Kamala hill, near Bang Wan Waterfall in Kathu district.

Armed police made their way to the hut, where they arrested three people - alleged gang leader Jedsadaporn, known as Bang Yim, a second Thai identified as Pratip, and Malaysian national Muhamad Helmi Bin Jasni.

Police seized plastic bags of various sizes containing crystal meth and weapons, including a .22 calibre rifle with a scope and two modified BB guns, and ammunition.

During questioning, Bang Yim allegedly admitted the drugs and weapons belonged to him. He had bought 400 grams of crystal meth from an unidentified man for 100,000 baht four months ago, he said.

He had packed it in plastic bags ready for sale. Some had already been sold to customers in the area.

He said the weapons were used to threaten and keep nearby residents way from the hut, according to police.