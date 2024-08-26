Employee arrested over B24m gold jewellery thefts

A man was arrested for stealing gold necklaces and bracelets worth about 24 million baht from his employer over a one-year period, a police source said on Monday.

Police identified the suspect as Pisan, 40, who was nabbed at a house in Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi on Saturday at 5pm.

Police said Mr Pisan was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Nakhon Pathom Kwang Court on July 25.

Pol Maj Gen Samart Promchart, commander of Phra Ratchawang Police's Metropolitan Police Division 6, led the arrest. The arrest came after police received a tip-off about the wanted man hiding in Bang Yai City village.

After police verified his identity, they presented him with the arrest warrant, the police source said, adding Mr Pisan then admitted to committing the crime.

An investigation showed the suspect was an employee of a gold shop located in the jurisdiction of Phra Ratchawang Police.

The suspect allegedly admitted to stealing the jewellery from June last year to June this year. He allegedly stole 5 to 12 gold necklaces and bracelets weighing from 1–2 baht each. The money was allegedly used to fund his daily expenses and travels.

Police said the amount of stolen gold was about 646 baht, or about 24 million baht in value. The suspect is currently detained at the Phra Ratchawang Police station for more questioning, the police source said.