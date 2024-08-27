Chao Phraya basin communities warned river is rising

No danger of fresh flooding yet, but be prepared

Ferry passengers arrive at Tha Ratchawong pier of the Chao Phraya River in Samphanthawong district of Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

People living near waterways in 11 provinces of the Chao Phraya river basin, including Bangkok, are being warned of rising water levels due to the deluge of runoff arriving from the North.

The Royal Irrigation Department said on Tuesday that the flow rate of the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan province was 1,169 cubic metres per second. The department was diverting water from the river into connecting canals on both sides of the Chao Phraya.

A bit further south, in Ayutthaya province, the Chao Phraya flow was measured at 1,192 cubic metres per second, after the river received water from the Pa Sak River.

The department expected the flow of the Chao Phraya River to rise to 1,400 cubic metres per second in Nakhon Sawan and 1,700 cubic metres per second at the Chao Phraya barrage dam, downstream in adjoining Chai Nat province, on Friday. Therefore, the department had to discharge water from the dam in the range of 900-1,400 cubic metres per second. The discharge rate was 917 cubic metres per second there on Tuesday morning, up from 700 cubic metres per second on Monday.

As a result, water levels would rise by 0.50-1.50 metres in Ang Thong and Ayutthaya provinces. The department said the increase should not affect communities.

However, the department advised people along the Chao Phraya River and in low-lying areas in 11 provinces in the river basin to monitor water levels and make preparations in case of flooding.

The provinces are Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Bangkok.

During the severe flooding in 2011, the Chao Phraya River flow peaked at 4,686 cubic metres per second in Nakhon Sawan and 3,721 cubic metres per second at the Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat.

The irrigation department also reported that flooding continued in Chiang Rai, Nan, Nakhon Phanom, Phayao, Phrae, Sukhothai and Suphan Buri provinces. They were among 44 provinces hit by floods in May.