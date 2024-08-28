Local offices 'main source' of data leaks

Local administrative organisations (LAOs) are responsible for the worst personal data leaks among all the state agencies, according to the Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DES).

The ministry ran checks on 31,561 state-run units to see how much of people's personal information had been leaked from last November to July 31.

It found 6,086 cases where such data had been leaked and managed to alert 6,081 units and agencies to recommend they take action, said DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

The checks were performed by the Personal Data Protection Commission's (PDPC) "Eagle Eye" centre, which conducts surveillance of personal data abuse and infringements.

Mr Prasert noted the number of cases of data leakages at state-run units has already improved markedly, from 31% of the personal data kept per month last November to just 1.6% as of the end of July.

The highest leaks are from the LAO workforce, with these accounting for 2,850 of 6,086 cases. There have also been 139 instances during the checking period where officials of state-run units illegally sold citizens' personal data.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau has launched a probe and arrested 11 suspects on charges related to the theft of data.

The DES minister said the ministry has instructed the PDPC to educate people about the Personal Data Protection (PDPA) Act and continue to monitor any more leaks of personal data by state agencies.

These agencies must earn people's trust in their ability to safeguard personal information through the adoption of adequate legal measures, he said.

Mr Prasert added that, overall, personal data leaks have shown signs of dropping. However, they are still rampant at state agencies in charge of delivering public services.

The ministry has pledged to work proactively against personal data abuse in the private and state sectors.

State agencies that allow any such leakage or abuse to occur on their watch may face legal punishment and be fined under the PDPA law, the DES minister said.