Six bogus doctors arrested in clinic raids

Cosmetic clinics raided in two provinces, unlicensed Chinese medicine practitioner arrested in Phangnga

Listen to this article

Two bogus doctors (left) are seen during a raid on a cosmetic treatment clinic. The suspects were among six unregistered medical practitioners and a clinic operator arrested separately in Rayong, Phuket and Phangnga. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Six bogus doctors and the owner of a clinic have been arrested during raids on unregistered medical and cosmetic clinics in three provinces, authorities said on Wednesday.

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and health officials raided three clinics in Rayong and one in Phuket.

During the operations, six suspects — five unregistered doctors and a clinic owner – were apprehended, said Pol Maj Gen Witthaya Sriprasertparp, the CPPD commander.

Five women found to be unlicensed doctors were identified as Chanapha Fongmek, 31; Wanwisa Raksakhom, 28; Yupha Budsadee, 34; Sunida Pranee, 39; and Panida Boonkerd, 31. The clinic operator was not identified.

All were charged with providing treatment without a practitioner’s licence, illegally using unregistered medicines, and using cosmetic products in inappropriate ways by injecting them.

Officers seized more than 200 items worth an estimated 280,000 baht, mostly unregistered medicines and cosmetic products and medical equipment, from the four clinics.

In Phangnga province, meanwhile, police and public health officials arrested Aying Sae Chen, 61, a stateless man claiming to be a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner providing treatment in Muang district, said Pol Maj Gen Witthaya.

Many items including acupuncture equipment were seized. During questioning, the man told police that he had obtained knowledge about traditional Chinese medicine treatments from his ancestors. He had been providing medical treatments for three years.

The arrest followed complaints that several people treated at the clinic suffered adverse side effects such as heart palpitations, anaemia and swelling around wounds where acupuncture was performed.