Court bans controversial teachings

A Surat Thani court on Wednesday ordered a couple to halt teaching their version of Lord Buddha's teachings to followers and take their eight-year-old son, whom they claim has mind-connecting powers, to see a psychiatrist.

The Juvenile and Family Court's order was issued in response to a petition lodged by local Social Development and Human Security authorities who aim to protect the boy under the Child Protection Act 2003.

The court told the parents to cooperate with the petitioning authorities, which included making plans for the boy's upbringing.

The court order prohibits all broadcasts on any media channels and social media platforms, including photos or video clips of so-called mind connection teachings.

It also bans them from publicising distorted Buddhist teachings or any versions of their teachings that aren't in the Tripitaka.

The parents of the boy must also take him to a psychiatrist within 15 days from now, and they must formally report to the court about the meeting with the psychiatrist.

The court also ordered two follow-up meetings with a psychiatrist within six months of the court order.

All other mind-connecting activities by the couple's cult are also ordered banned, according to Wednesday's court ruling.

Chonlada Chanasirattanakun, a social development and human security official, said her office would try to work with the boy's parents to implement the court order.

Ms Chonlada said that disobeying the court's order may result in legal action.

The boy's mother, who was identified only by her first name, Natthaphon, said the court's decision wasn't surprising to her, possibly because the court focused mainly on protecting her son's welfare.

Ms Natthaphon believed the court's order was based on doctored pictures and videos of their son circulated on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

She said that such images might have given the court the wrong impression that the boy was being abused by them for their benefit.

She said she was determined to appeal the court's order.

Ms Natthaphon added she had evidence that she believed would convince the court that she and her husband had never used their son for their own gain.